9th Int'l Fire Safety Expo on 21 November

Events

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:53 pm

Related News

9th Int'l Fire Safety Expo on 21 November

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:53 pm
9th Int&#039;l Fire Safety Expo on 21 November

The 9th International Fire, Safety, and Security Expo will commence on 21 November in the capital to create awareness among people about firefighting.

The three-day international exhibition will continue till 23 November at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, said Zahir Uddin Babar, president of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (Essab), said at an event at the Gulshan Club on 21 August.

Essab will organise the event in cooperation with the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Essab President Babar said in line with the increasing development and dynamics of the country, the members of Essab are continuously working to ensure the fire safety of the entire industrial, commercial and residential sectors of the country.

Secretary General of the association, M Mahmudur Rashid said that products will be displayed under three categories during this year's expo, including fire safety solutions, security solutions and building automation.

More than 100 world-renowned companies from 30 countries will participate in the fair. Four technical seminars on fire safety and related issues will also be organised.

Aspiring participants can join the seminars, free of cost, with the capacity being 800 in each seminar. Certificates will also be distributed among the participants.  

At the expo, Essab will also honour the firefighters for their brave role in firefighting and rescue operations on various occasions.

Live fire demonstration is among the events at the safety expo.

Bangladesh

fire safety / Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19