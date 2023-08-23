9th Int'l Fire Safety Expo on 21 November

The 9th International Fire, Safety, and Security Expo will commence on 21 November in the capital to create awareness among people about firefighting.

The three-day international exhibition will continue till 23 November at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, said Zahir Uddin Babar, president of the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (Essab), said at an event at the Gulshan Club on 21 August.

Essab will organise the event in cooperation with the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Essab President Babar said in line with the increasing development and dynamics of the country, the members of Essab are continuously working to ensure the fire safety of the entire industrial, commercial and residential sectors of the country.

Secretary General of the association, M Mahmudur Rashid said that products will be displayed under three categories during this year's expo, including fire safety solutions, security solutions and building automation.

More than 100 world-renowned companies from 30 countries will participate in the fair. Four technical seminars on fire safety and related issues will also be organised.

Aspiring participants can join the seminars, free of cost, with the capacity being 800 in each seminar. Certificates will also be distributed among the participants.

At the expo, Essab will also honour the firefighters for their brave role in firefighting and rescue operations on various occasions.

Live fire demonstration is among the events at the safety expo.