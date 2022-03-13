9 entities win HSBC Business Excellence Awards

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in Bangladesh has recognised nine entities in different sectors with "HSBC Business Excellence Awards" for their excellence in their respective fields.

The awardees are Pacific Jeans Group, Envoy Textiles, Pran-RFL Group, Hatil Complex, Summit Corporation, Malek Spinning Group, BiBEAT Limited, City Group and government initiative Surokkha App.

HSBC, in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and the British High Commission to Bangladesh, arranged the second edition of the award at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Sunday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries Md Jashim Uddin, HSBC Head of Commercial Banking for South and South East Asia Amanda Murphy, and its Chief Executive Officer for Bangladesh Md Mahbub Ur Rahman, among others, were present at the event.

"As the leading international bank in Bangladesh, HSBC is strongly committed to the development of Bangladesh and is helping its clients connect with sustainable growth opportunities. We are pleased to celebrate their winning journeys," Amanda Murphy said.

Congratulating the winners, HSBC Bangladesh CEO Mahbub Ur Rahman said businesses and entrepreneurs of Bangladesh showed their resilience during the pandemic.

"We are proud to recognise and encourage them for their perseverance and hard work."

The awardees

Pacific Jeans Group received the award for its leading position in readymade garments, Envoy Textiles in supply chain and backward linkage, and PRAN-RFL Group in non-traditional and emerging sectors under the "Export Excellence" category.

Hatil Complex was recognised as the best in the import substitution, while Summit Corporation won the award for its leading position in attracting inbound investment and infrastructure, Malek Spinning Group for excellence in sustainability, BiBEAT Limited for innovation and technology.

City Group was picked under the "Special Achievement" category for its exemplary contribution to the country's socio-economic growth, excellence in innovation, job creation and supporting the community.

The HSBC recognised the government initiative Surokkha App, the Covid-19 vaccine registration platform, under the "Jury Award" category as the app significantly benefited the people as well as helped businesses revive.