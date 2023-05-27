700 kids participate in 'Moner Sukhe Aki' art competition in Ctg

Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, in association with Polar Ice Cream, hosted the "Moner Shukhe Aki" art competition in the port city on Saturday, aiming to stimulate the creativity of the new generation.

A total of 800 participants from schools in Chattogram, including a school for special children, participated in the competition divided into two groups: Group "Ka" (ages 5-8) and Group "Kha" (ages 9-12 at Concord Foy's Lake.

The top three winners from each group were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively, as well as a crest, certificate, and books.

Besides, the fourth to tenth-place winners received crests, certificates, and books.

In "Ka" group, Swasthika Halder secured the first position and received a gold medal while Partib Das and Anisha Bushra got Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

Besides, in "Kha" group, Sayanho Rudro received a gold medal while Anika Tasnim and Pranjal Das got Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

The day-long event also included free entry to the amusement park, enjoying all rides, a cultural show, ice cream, and certificates for all participants.