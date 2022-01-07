3rd int’l civil engineering conference

Events

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 10:30 pm

3rd int'l civil engineering conference

The third international civil engineering conference initiated by Southern University of Bangladesh (SUB) started on Friday morning.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Md Mozammel Haque, virtually inaugurated the conference named "Research and Innovation in Civil Engineering", organised by the civil engineering department of SUB.

In his speech as the chief guest, Haque said, "The main purpose of education is to contribute to the welfare of all for the future, through effective and innovative research. And such a conference is undoubtedly a suitable platform for researchers to outline development."

"For the greater development of the world, we must constantly engage ourselves in research and innovation. With this in mind, the civil engineering department has set scientific research and innovation as the theme for the current conference," he added.

Chairman of the conference, Dr Md Abul Mansur Chowdhury, presided over the inaugural session also attended by Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, M Mahiuddin Chowdhury, and Professor Sarwar Jahan, as special guests.

Prof Dr Jahangir Alam, vice-chancellor of University of Science and Technology Chattogram, presented a paper on Earthquake Risk in Bangladesh, in the first keynote session on the 1st day of the conference.

In the 2nd keynote session of the day, US water and climate researcher, Dr Md Rashed Chowdhury, presented an article on the potential applications of climate forecasting in civil engineering.

Prof Dr Moinul Islam, former head of the civil engineering department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, spoke generally on the subject of engineering on the first day of the conference as an invited guest.

University Grants Commission member Dr Sajjad Hossain will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the conference on Saturday.

35 research articles on a wide range of themes including structures, earthquakes, geotechnical and foundation issues, traffic and transportation, water resources, flood control and mitigation, materials engineering, construction and management, urbanisation and building environments, and advances in civil engineering education, will be presented and discussed at the conference.

Civil engineers and researchers working in different parts of the world submitted their research articles for this conference. After much scrutiny, 35 research papers were finally selected to be presented at the conference. The articles will also be published in the conference proceedings book.

3rd int’l civil engineering conference

