30-km walk towards Nat’l Memorial on Independence Day

Intending to turn grief into strength, Abhijatri, an organisation of mountaineers, is going to organise a 30-kilometre walk toward the National Memorial in Savar on 26 March to mark the Independence Day.

The participants will first gather at the capital's Central Shaheed Minar in the morning and sing the national anthem before bringing out the procession.

Abhijatri and Liberation War Museum will jointly arrange the event titled "Turn grief into strength: Unbeatable Walk-2022" to recall the memory of the martyred freedom fighters.

At a press conference held at the Liberation War Museum in the city on Wednesday, the organisers disclosed the details of the upcoming programme.

In a written speech, Zakaria Baig, an organiser of the event, said the participants will first gather at the Central Shaheed Minar and then march toward the Amtala gate of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital with national flags in hand.

Then the procession will meander through various spots in Dhaka and then it will take a turn towards the Shaheed Minar of Jahangirnagar University. Later, youths will walk toward the national mausoleum in Savar where they will pay tributes to liberation war martyrs.

And then, the participants of the march will start for Dhaka after taking an oath of serving the country.

Alongside Dhaka, organisers in the respective regions will also arrange walks at Pabna, Moulvibazar, Jamalpur, Brahmanbaria and Lalmonirhat on the day.

Renowned bird specialist Inam Al Haque and Liberation War Museum Trustee Mofidul Hoque were also present at the press meet.

The platform of mountaineers has been organising the event every year on 26 March since 2013.