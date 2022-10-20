3-day int’l mime festival in capital from 21 October

Events

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 07:56 pm

A three-day mime festival titled '4th International Mime Festival 2022 is going to take place from 21 to 23 October at the TSC auditorium of Dhaka University (DU) in the capital.

The mime festival has been arranged by the Dhaka University Mime Action (DUMA) for the fourth time.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman will present at the festival at 6:30pm as the chief guest on 21 October.

Several mime troupes coming from Turkey, Iran, India and Bangladesh are set to participate in this three-day festival.

Among the local troupes, Pantomime Movement, Mime Art (Dhaka), Bengal Theatre (Dhaka), Silent theatre (Chittagong), Mirror Mime (Rangpur), are participating in the fourrth edition of the festival. 

Besides mime shows, the festival also includes workshop, seminar, and poster exhibition on mime and mime contest among the students of schools and colleges.

The mime show will be held at the TSC auditorium every day, while street shows will be taking place on the campus premises, including Central Shaheed Minar area, Curzon Hall, Arts Faculty and Shahbag.

The festival will come to an end on 23 October with an award ceremony

