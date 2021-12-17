3-day grand exhibition by women entrepreneurs ends with great success

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 10:10 pm

3-day grand exhibition by women entrepreneurs ends with great success

TBS Report
17 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A three-day grand exhibition of products made by women entrepreneurs came to an end on Friday night in Chattogram with tremendous success in buyer participation.

Organised by Easy Shopping CTG, a Facebook-commerce (F-commerce) platform, the exhibition started on 15 December at the port city's Sena Kalyan Convention Centre on Chatreshwari Road and remained active till 17 December, said a press release.

"45 entrepreneurs from Ctg, 70% of them women, participated in the product exhibition with homemade food, dress, jewellery, lifestyle, grocery, spices, delivery service and other daily necessities," Easy Shopping CTG Founder and Admin Md Rakib Uddin said to The Business Standard (TBS).

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

There was a noticeable crowd of buyers on the second and last day of the product exhibition due to the national and weekly holidays. The women entrepreneurs taking part in the exhibition were satisfied with their product sales meeting their expectations.

Entrepreneurs set up stalls selling various products, including handmade products, jewellery, dresses, homemade food, home décor, and more.

"Niharika," a stall set up by Nazifa Ematullah, a recent MBA graduate, showcased handmade jewellery made of different stones and metals. The stall was crowded with women of all ages.

"I initiated my online jewellery business with personal savings of Tk2800. Now, I have customers all across the country and now I also have added new customers from the fair," Nazifa said.

Popy Mirza, owner of Blooming Fashion, said, "I have been running an online clothing business for the last 5 years. Such arrangements like this exhibition can help entrepreneurs build their base of new customers."

Reeana Elegance, owned by Shaon Islam and his daughter-in-law Faria Haque, Sanjida Exclusive- by Farhana Akbar, Zidane Foods- by Nasima Nawaz, and several other stalls, also got a lot of buyers.

Many of the entrepreneurs were participating in the fair for the first time.

Easy Shopping CTG admin Humaira Islam said, "The entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition basically sell products on our Facebook group. Product exhibitions are organised to introduce buyers to entrepreneurs and increase the base of new buyers."

Founded in 2016, F-Commerce Group Easy Shopping CTG gained widespread popularity during the time of Covid-19 and has built up 1.36 lakh members over time.

Earlier, it organised 3 successful product exhibitions and The Business Standard was the media partner of the 3-day grand exhibition.

women entrepreneurs / Exhibition / Chattogram

