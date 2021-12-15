3-day grand exhibition by women entrepreneurs begins in Chattogram

A three-day exhibition of products made by women entrepreneurs has started in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The exhibition, an initiative of Easy Shopping CTG, a Facebook-commerce (F-commerce) platform, is taking place at the port city's Sena Kalyan Convention Centre.

The exhibition – active till 17 December – will showcase various products – homemade food, clothing items, jewellery – made by some 45 entrepreneurs of Chattogram, said the Founder and Admin of Easy Shopping CTG Md Rakib Uddin.

He said some 70% of the participating entrepreneurs are female.

On the inauguration day, the visitors were given the chance to take various health services at the exhibition free of cost.

Easy Shopping CTG was established in 2017 to create connections between entrepreneurs and buyers. In 2020, during the pandemic, it gained widespread popularity. Earlier, it organised three successful product exhibitions and currently, the group has 1 lakh 37 thousand members.