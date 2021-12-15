3-day grand exhibition by women entrepreneurs begins in Chattogram

Events

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 08:38 pm

Related News

3-day grand exhibition by women entrepreneurs begins in Chattogram

The exhibition is showcasing products of women entrepreneurs

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 08:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A three-day exhibition of products made by women entrepreneurs has started in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The exhibition, an initiative of Easy Shopping CTG, a Facebook-commerce (F-commerce) platform, is taking place at the port city's Sena Kalyan Convention Centre.

The exhibition – active till 17 December – will showcase various products – homemade food, clothing items, jewellery – made by some 45 entrepreneurs of Chattogram, said the Founder and Admin of Easy Shopping CTG Md Rakib Uddin.

He said some 70% of the participating entrepreneurs are female.

On the inauguration day, the visitors were given the chance to take various health services at the exhibition free of cost.

Easy Shopping CTG was established in 2017 to create connections between entrepreneurs and buyers. In 2020, during the pandemic, it gained widespread popularity. Earlier, it organised three successful product exhibitions and currently, the group has 1 lakh 37 thousand members.

Bangladesh / Top News

Exhibition / women entrepreneurs / Easy Shopping CTG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

10h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

50m | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

3h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

3h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak