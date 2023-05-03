3-day food festival to begin Thursday

The three-day Mujib's Bangladesh Food Festival titled "Taste of Bangladesh" is set to begin in Dhaka on Thursday (4 May) to showcase delicious Bangali dishes and regional traditional dishes.

Organised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board, the festival will continue from 10am to 10pm every day till 6 May at Mustafa Kamal Ataturk Park in the capital's Banani.

A total of 39 establishments will display and sell more than 50 delicious and traditional dishes at 43 stalls in the festival.

Reputed chain hotels including InterContinental Dhaka and Pan Pacific Sonargaon will also present their famous Bangladeshi cuisine at the event.

At a press conference on Wednesday, State Minister for Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said the aim of this festival is to attract foreigners as well as locals.

In addition to foreign embassies and missions in Bangladesh, diplomats of international organisations have been invited to this event.

On the first day, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury will inaugurate the festival at 5pm Thursday.

There will also be traditional Bangla music and Puthipath events at the festival.