3-day admission fair at Southern University begins Wednesday

A three-day admission fair will be held at Southern University for the convenience of students who wish to be admitted in the spring semester 2022.

The fair will begin on Wednesday (22 December) at Bayazid Arefin Nagar, the permanent campus of the university, and will continue till Friday (24 December).

The fair will be held from 10am to 5pm and the university offers 30% special discount on the admission fees only on the occasion of the fair.

For more details, interested people are asked to contact the Information Office of the university (Admission Office) or directly at 019116284, 0171139598, 03172844, 0241360101715. All information can also be found on the university's web site www.southern.edu.bd.

Subjects that can be applied for: BBA in the Faculty of Business Administration, MBA in Hotel Management, English in the Faculty of Arts, Islamic Studies, Civil Engineering in the Faculty of Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) and Computer Engineering (ENE), LLB and LLM in the Faculty of Law.