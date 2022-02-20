1st National Business Olympiad virtually announces winners

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 05:17 pm

1st National Business Olympiad virtually announces winners

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 05:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The results of the final round of "Barcode Restaurant Group First National Business Olympiad' were published on Saturday (19 February) at 8pm through a virtual result announcement ceremony. 

The event was organised by Barcode Restaurant Group in association with CCPC (Chattogram Cantonment Public College) Business Club.

Principal of Chittagong Cantonment Public College Colonel Mujibul Haque Sikder was present as the chief guest at the ceremony.

Vice principal of Chattogram Cantonment Public College Professor Rasheda Akter and Head of Management Department & Event Chief of 1st National Business Olympiad Meah Mohammad Yusuf Chowdhury were present as special guests.

The nation-wide olympiad took place in three categories – Undergraduate, Higher Secondary, and Secondary levels.

Winners of the undergraduate level are: Champion – Kazi Shadid Raiyan, Bangladesh University of Professionals; First Runner-up – Ratul Hasan Fahim, East West University; Second Runner-up – Puja Paul, Chattogram Medical College.

Raiyan Haque of Mastermind English Medium School & College emerged as the champion for the higher secondary category, while Md Akhlakul Islam Faim of Govt MM City College, Khulna and Kausar Ahmed of Cantonment College Jashore became first and second runner-ups respectively.

In the secondary level category, Syed Sanim Rubaiet Ibne Mizan Dhrubo of Chattogram Cantonment Public College Champion was declared champion. St Joseph Higher Secondary School's Tabib Hasan obtained the first runner-up position and Rafia Binte Alam of Silver Bells Girls' High School secured the second runner-up position.

Nasir Uddin, organising director of the business olympiad, informed The Business Standard that the winners of the competition will be getting get prize money, certificates, crests, t-shirts etc. for their achievement in a prize giving ceremony to be held in the Chattogram Cantonment Public College auditorium soon.

The Business Standard is the media partner of the event.

National Business Olympiad

Comments

