14th Intex Bangladesh expo: Stakeholders say customs delay hampering industry progress

Participants at a seminar titled “Bangladesh RMG Export $100 billion - Reality Challenges” held during the 14th Intex Bangladesh expo held at the ICCB, Dhaka on 30 May. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Customs clearance delays in Bangladesh are extending lead times for imported goods, impacting overall production schedules, according to Jan Rossel, sourcing and country manager for Sports Group Denmark.

He said, "We need to import fabric from China to produce our orders in Bangladesh. However, it takes two weeks for customs clearance here [in Bangladesh], which increases our lead time."

"Sportswear sales sourced from Bangladesh currently stand at 5% and we want to take it to20% within the next two years, but the long lead times of 50-60 days pose a significant challenge," he added.

Jan Rossel highlighted the issue during a seminar titled "Bangladesh RMG Export $100 billion - Reality Challenges" which took place at the 14th Intex Bangladesh expo held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

The event was inaugurated Thursday (30 May) by Md Nuruzzaman, director general of the Department of Textiles.

Rossel also noted the growing importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors among European buyers. "Bangladesh is far ahead of China in terms of green and sustainable practices. To achieve the $100 billion export target by 2030, it is crucial to streamline customs clearance and improve infrastructure," he said.

Wasim Zakariah, director of Posh Garments, echoing the same concerns, said, "Buyers want garments made from synthetic fibres, which we mostly import from China. Customs clearance at both Chattogram port and Dhaka airport is time-consuming, affecting both imports and exports."

He emphasised the need for faster customs procedures to reduce the lead time from 45-60 days and called for product diversification and a focus on circular economy practices.

During inauguration, Md Nuruzzaman said, "Our government is taking multiple steps to propel the RMG sector. Increasing our share in the global market is one of our major targets. A platform like Intex Bangladesh will certainly help to bring together expertise, experiences, and the opportunity for exploring new business avenues."

Special guest at the ceremony, Abdullah Hil Rakib, vice president of BGMEA said, "Product diversity is the key to expanding our garments industry. To achieve the goal of reaching a $100 billion export market by 2030, regional cooperation is a prerequisite. BGMEA is ready to shape this industry and we require collaboration within our South Asian markets."

The three-day fair, which is to continue till 1 June, will connect buyers from Bangladesh, South Asia, and countries from across the world.

Over 200 leading international manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers from 7 countries - India, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Taiwan showcasing yarns, apparel fabrics, denim fabrics, clothing accessories and allied services, dyes & chemicals.

Intex Bangladesh is organised by Worldex India along with TEXPROCIL and PDEXCIL as the India Pavilion Organisers.