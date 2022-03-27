10 persons, one organisation receive SCB-Channel i agro award 

Events

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

10 persons, one organisation receive SCB-Channel i agro award 

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ten persons and one organisation got the 7th Standard Chartered-Channel i Agro Award 2021 on Sunday in nine categories for their contributions to agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque handed over the awards to the recipients at a city hotel as the chief guest. 

Horticulturist MA Rahim received the lifetime achievement award while Akbar Hossain got the best farmer (male) award. Nayan Selina and Nurunnahar Begum jointly received the best farmer (female) award, the change-maker award went to Jahangir Alam Shah, best agriculture journalist award to Mohammed Nuruzzaman, jury special award to Kubbad Hossain and best organization Bangladesh Agriculture University, best agriculture organisation award to Resource Development Foundation, and best agriculture organisation award to Pran Dairy Ltd. 

"The agro entrepreneurs and the organisations sincerely worked in their respective sectors and kept their activities uninterrupted even during the pandemic engaging 6,500 people in agriculture," said SCB Chief Executive  Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy in his welcome speech. 

Channel i / Agro Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

10h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

12h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

12h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

3h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

6h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

7h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles