10 persons, one organisation receive SCB-Channel i agro award 

Ten persons and one organisation got the 7th Standard Chartered-Channel i Agro Award 2021 on Sunday in nine categories for their contributions to agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque handed over the awards to the recipients at a city hotel as the chief guest.

Horticulturist MA Rahim received the lifetime achievement award while Akbar Hossain got the best farmer (male) award. Nayan Selina and Nurunnahar Begum jointly received the best farmer (female) award, the change-maker award went to Jahangir Alam Shah, best agriculture journalist award to Mohammed Nuruzzaman, jury special award to Kubbad Hossain and best organization Bangladesh Agriculture University, best agriculture organisation award to Resource Development Foundation, and best agriculture organisation award to Pran Dairy Ltd.

"The agro entrepreneurs and the organisations sincerely worked in their respective sectors and kept their activities uninterrupted even during the pandemic engaging 6,500 people in agriculture," said SCB Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy in his welcome speech.