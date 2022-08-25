10 journos get FFB-IRRI Fellowship

Ten journalists of renowned media have received the prestigious "FFB – IRRI Media Fellowship 2022" for their impact on reporting on the mounting crisis in food security, agricultural innovation, and climate change in Bangladesh.

The journalists attended an opening seminar on Thursday (25 August) at an auditorium in Dhaka. Farming Future Bangladesh (FFB) in collaboration with International Rice and Research Institute (IRRI), hosted the FFB-IRRI Media Fellowship 2022 launching event.

In 2021, they organised a 12-week long media fellowship programme and awarded fellowships to six renowned journalists for their impact on reporting on the prevailing crises of food security, acute malnutrition, and child health in the country.

Continuing the theme this year, FFB welcomed some of the country's most accomplished and promising journalists, giving them access to resources and mentorship to strengthen their work and build capacity.

Anwar Faruque, former secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and chief guest of the event said, "The mass people will know about the impact from news on food security and agricultural innovation when journalists advocate evidence-driven solutions. Prestigious media fellowships can inspire journalists across Bangladesh to report unbiased stories."

The special guests of the event were Ahmad Salahuddin, consultant, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Shahanuare Shaid Shahin, general secretary, Bangladesh Agricultural Journalist Forum (BAJF). Md Arif Hossain, CEO and executive director of FFB, chaired the event.

Dignitaries from International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Humnath Bhandari, country representative IRRI Bangladesh, Martijn Pakker, senior manager, Communication and stakeholder engagement, IRRI; Dr Russel Reinke, lead, Healthier Rice Programme, IRRI; Dr Ibrahim Saiyed, country manager of Healthier Rice Programme, IRRI Bangladesh and Manik Muntasir from Bangladesh Pratidin were also present at the event.

Farming Future Bangladesh (FFB) is a comprehensive communication and community engagement organization, aimed to improve access to modern agricultural innovations including agricultural biotechnology for sustainable food security in Bangladesh.