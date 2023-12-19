Seven European countries pledge CO2-free power systems by 2035

Climate Change

Reuters
19 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 10:58 am

Seven European countries pledge CO2-free power systems by 2035

The countries said existing EU climate measures are likely to steer Europe towards a nearly CO2-free power sector by 2040

Reuters
19 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 10:58 am
A woman cycles past a power station that is attached to the ArcelorMittal steel factory in Eisenhuettenstadt, 124 km (77 miles) east of Berlin November 26, 2012.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
A woman cycles past a power station that is attached to the ArcelorMittal steel factory in Eisenhuettenstadt, 124 km (77 miles) east of Berlin November 26, 2012.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Seven countries including Germany, the Netherlands and France pledged on Monday to eliminate CO2-emitting power plants from their electricity systems by 2035.

Taken together, the countries account for nearly half of EU power production - largely thanks to the contributions from Germany and France, Europe's two biggest power producers.

The aim was set by EU members Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands and non-EU Switzerland, which aligns itself with some EU climate policies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a joint statement, the countries said existing EU climate measures are likely to steer Europe towards a nearly CO2-free power sector by 2040.

Agreeing to move faster together, the countries said, would help them jointly plan infrastructure to make sure they build enough grids and energy storage to integrate large amounts of low-carbon power into the network and keep it flowing across country borders.

"The countries have a strongly interconnected electricity system, and can benefit from offshore potential in some areas and storage in other areas," the Netherlands' caretaker energy minister Rob Jetten said.

Overall, the EU got 41% of its electricity from renewable sources in 2022, European Environment Agency data show.

But the CO2 intensity of power generation varies significantly between countries.

For example, Austria already gets more than three quarters of its electricity from renewables, while France relies on CO2 emissions-free nuclear power for around 70% of its power, and Poland has the most CO2-intensive power production of any EU country owing to its high share of coal.

Modelling by think-tank Ember has said it would be possible for all of Europe to nearly decarbonise its power sector by 2035, with wind and solar producing up to 80% of electricity by that date, and coal and gas power largely eliminated.

Doing this would require upfront investments of up to 750 billion euros in renewable sources and grids - but, by 2035, countries would have overall saved money compared with current plans, thanks to a much-reduced bill for fossil fuels, Ember said.

World+Biz / Europe

C02

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

It’s been three weeks since the rabidly anti-Muslim Geert Wilders won elections in the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meloni, Wilders and Europe's ascendant far right

1h | Panorama
In Vintage Denim Studio in Ishwardi, recycled wastewater is used for aquaculture. Many factories now use zero-discharge ETPs to be environment-friendly. PHOTO: OLID IBNE SHAH

Meet the apparel producers who are staying ahead in the sustainability game

2h | Panorama
Abdullah Hil Rakib. Illustration: TBS

Could COP28 bring hope for Bangladesh's RMG industry?

2h | Panorama
The Honda CR-V Turbo is a bold-looking SUV designed to serve both city dwellers and adventure enthusiasts. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

13h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

14h | TBS Stories
There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

16h | TBS Stories
Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

15h | TBS World