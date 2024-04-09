NAP Expo 2024: Bangladesh to showcase climate adaptation success: Saber

Climate Change

UNB
09 April, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 10:37 pm

Related News

NAP Expo 2024: Bangladesh to showcase climate adaptation success: Saber

UNB
09 April, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 10:37 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, announced today (9 April) that the upcoming NAP Expo 2024 Bangladesh aims to highlight the nation's achievements in addressing climate change impacts.

Scheduled for 22-25 April at Dhaka's Bangabandhu International Conference Center, the expo will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 22 April. 

The event will serve as a platform for sharing insights on climate adaptation strategies from around the world, fostering mutual benefits.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat regarding the expo's preparations, Minister Chowdhury emphasised the showcase of innovative adaptation measures such as rainwater harvesting, solar-powered water extraction in hilly regions, climate-resilient agriculture, and infrastructure development like cyclone shelters and roadworks. The event will also celebrate Bangladesh's rich history, culture, and heritage.

Participants will include the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, along with other governmental bodies, and international organisations like UNFCCC, GCF, UNDP, IOM, GCA, and NGOs such as BRAC and WINROCK, demonstrating the collaborative effort in climate adaptation.

With representatives from 114 countries, the NAP Expo 2024, organised in collaboration with the UNFCCC and managed by the Least Developed Countries Expert Group, marks a significant step in global climate resilience efforts.

Present at the meeting were key officials including Additional Secretaries Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Tapan Kumar Biswas, Dr. Fahmida Khanam, and Director General of the Environment Directorate, Dr. Abdul Hamid, underlining the event's high-level engagement and commitment.

Bangladesh / NAP Expo / Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

1h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

14h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos
King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

3h | Videos