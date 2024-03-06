El Nino weakens but will keep temperatures high, UN weather agency says

Climate Change

Reuters
06 March, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 01:19 pm

Related News

El Nino weakens but will keep temperatures high, UN weather agency says

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon  associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific

Reuters
06 March, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 01:19 pm
A woman pours water on her head as bathers enjoy a summer day due to the high temperatures at Agua Dulce beach in the Chorrillos district in Lima, Peru, 25 February 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo
A woman pours water on her head as bathers enjoy a summer day due to the high temperatures at Agua Dulce beach in the Chorrillos district in Lima, Peru, 25 February 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda/File Photo

The El Nino weather pattern has begun to weaken but will continue to fuel above average temperatures across the globe, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday.

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon  associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.

El Nino, which occurs on average every two to seven years, typically lasts nine to 12 months and can provoke extreme weather phenomena such as wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

WMO spokesperson Claire Nullis said El Nino had peaked in December and would go down as one of the five strongest in history.

"It's now gradually weakening, but obviously it will continue to impact the global climate in the coming months," she told reporters in Geneva. 

"We do expect above normal temperatures in the coming months, between March and May, and overall in most land areas." 

In separate comments, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said El Nino had partly contributed to recent temperature records.

"Every month since June 2023 has set a new monthly temperature record – and 2023 was by far the warmest year on record," Saulo said in a statement. 

"El Nino has contributed to these record temperatures, but heat-trapping greenhouse gases are unequivocally the main culprit."

The WMO said there was about a 60% chance of El Nino persisting from March to May and a 80% chance of neutral conditions, neither El Nino nor La Nina, in April to June. 

There is a chance of La Nina - a weather pattern characterised by unusually cold temperatures in the Pacific Ocean - developing later in the year, but the odds remain uncertain, the WMO said.

El Nino

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

3h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

3h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

7h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

2h | Videos
Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

4h | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

18h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

17h | Videos