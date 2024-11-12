Changing people's habits essential to combat effects of climate change: Yunus

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus speaks at a discussion on ‘Access to Finance for Small-Scale Farmers’ in Baku, Azerbaijan on 12 November. Photo: TBS
Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus speaks at a discussion on ‘Access to Finance for Small-Scale Farmers’ in Baku, Azerbaijan on 12 November. Photo: TBS

Changing people's habits is the most important factor to deal with the effects of climate change, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said today (12 November). 

Speaking at a discussion on 'Access to Finance for Small-Scale Farmers' in Baku, Azerbaijan, he also said, "Money is the most important factor in dealing with the damage caused by climate change."

The event was held in collaboration with the Netherlands government at the Bangladesh Pavilion in the UN's climate conference COP29. 

Yunus said today's climate crisis is mainly man-made, so humans themselves have to solve it.

"If carbon emissions can be reduced one day a week, it can be gradually reduced to zero," he said.

Yunus also expressed hope that the youth will lead the fight against climate change like in all other sectors.

Stating that agriculture is under threat due to the effects of climate, the chief adviser said farmers play a role in protecting the environment but they do not get necessary benefits.

Yunus also mentioned the contribution of women in agriculture. He said the number of women farmers is increasing in Bangladesh.

He also said the country's banking system was mainly for the upper class and Grameen Bank started working to ensure the participation of women and farmers. "I started microloans because credit is a human right," he added.

Chief Adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus / COP29 / climate change

