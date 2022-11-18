Zainab Trading pays Tk132 crore against default loan after court appoints receiver

Chattogram's Khatunganj based debt-ridden company M/s Zainab Trading paid back Tk132 crore to Agrani Bank against a loan of Tk190 crore soon after the district Money Loan Court appointed a receiver to the company.

Through this payment, Zainab Trading settled the debt with the Agrani Bank on Thursday (17 November), said Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court, told The Business Standard.

Consumer goods based business institution Zainab Trading owes Tk190,70,000 to Agrani Bank Asadganj branch and did not pay the loan citing losses in the business.

Court sources said that Agrani Bank's Asadganj branch filed a case in Chattogram Money Loan Court on 2 November 2020 to recover Tk190,70,71,000 lended to M/s Zainab Trading.

On 10 October, the court ordered the appointment of Chattogram city corporation chief revenue officer as the receiver of the company's mortgaged property, Zainab Tower.

However, According to data from the Bangladesh Bank, total disbursed loans in the country stood at Tk14.36 lakh crore in the period till September. Out of this, defaulted loans are Tk1.34 lakh crore.

At the end of June, defaulted loans were Tk1.25 lakh crore.

According to central bank data, the country's state-owned banks have default loans of Tk60,502 crore, which is 23.04% of total loans.