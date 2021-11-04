Zaber & Zubair Fabrics receives 'President's Award for Industrial Development 2019'

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited, a sister concern of Noman Group, has received the "President's Award for Industrial Development 2019."

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan handed over the award to Noman Group Chairman ASM Rafiqul Islam on behalf of the president Abdul Hamid.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics won the award under the large industries category.

It has been the highest exporter industry of Bangladesh for 12 consecutive years now since the 2006-2007 financial year. 

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited / The Presidential Development Award 2019.

