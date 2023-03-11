Young will drive economic growth of Bangladesh: BGMEA President

Economy

BSS
11 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 09:57 am

Young will drive economic growth of Bangladesh: BGMEA President

BSS
11 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 09:57 am
Faruque Hassan. Sketch: TBS
Faruque Hassan. Sketch: TBS

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has laid emphasis on providing young people with the skills, knowledge and resources they need to succeed in the business world as their achievements would contribute to building a more prosperous and better Bangladesh.

"We have a young and vibrant population that has the potential to drive economic growth and lead Bangladesh to the position we aspire to reach," he said.

He called on students to gather knowledge and master skills to build themselves keeping pace with the changing trends in the world so that they could unleash their potential and create a better future for themselves and the country as a whole.

Faruque Hassan made the observations while addressing the opening ceremony of the "1ST DRMC National Business Carnival 2023" as chief guest in the city, said a press release.

Principal of DRMC Brigadier General Kazi Shameem Farhad chaired the opening ceremony.

The business carnival organized by Dhaka Residential Model College's Business and Career Club is being held from 10 to 12 March at the college campus with 23 amazing segments to participate in.

The carnival is supported by BGMEA.

In the carnival, there will be different types of Olympiads, including accounting, finance, marketing, management, economics, analytical ability and general knowledge.

Praising the DRMC Business and Career Club for their initiative of organizing the business carnival, the BGMEA President said such kind of event was a very useful platform for students to interact with industry professionals and learn about the latest happenings in the business world.

The carnival would enrich the experience of the students and inspire them to venture into the business world, he said.

"We have to equip our students with entrepreneurial skills such as business planning, marketing and financial management along with fostering a mindset of innovation and resilience," he further commented.

He expressed hope that DRMC would continue the initiative for the students in the coming days.

He invited all including BGMEA members to visit the carnival and inspire students who are displaying their ideas there.

