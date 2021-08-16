From yarn to jhut – raw material changeover boosts Pabna’s hosiery

Economy

Sharifa Alam Shimu
16 August, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 01:18 pm

Related News

From yarn to jhut – raw material changeover boosts Pabna’s hosiery

More than 800 production units in Pabna are making clothes from readymade garment waste to meet local demand and for export

Sharifa Alam Shimu
16 August, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 01:18 pm
Pabna Hosiery Industry

Highlights:

  • 800 hosiery production units in Pabna now
  • More than 10,000 workers employed 
  • Apparel makers had been using locally produced yarn until 1990
  • They then switched to RMG wastes, or jhut 
  • Hosiery Items worth Tk4cr used exported every day 
  • But exports have now been suspended for pandemic

There has been a change in raw material sourcing for apparel making in Pabna – a western Bangladesh district on the banks of the River Padma that had earned a reputation in men's hosiery vest-making back in the colonial period. 

In the district, apparel makers had been using locally produced yarn until 1990, and then switched to readymade garment wastes, or jhut, as raw materials.

The changeover has added t-shirts, baby garments and winter clothing to the production basket. The products are now going to overseas markets and fetching home around Tk4 crore per day.  

The shift to raw material sourcing took place due to a supply crunch of yarn, hosiery hub switching from Pabna to Narayanganj and the emergence of Bangladesh as a readymade garment powerhouse.

The history of Pabna's hosiery industry goes back to the British era. The district then would supply the apparel items across India. After the partition of India in 1947, West Pakistani business groups such as Adamjee came to this district of the then East Pakistan to engage in the hosiery trade.

They would manufacture yarn and sell it to local hosiery units, mostly the cottage industries. But the poor road infrastructure and costly transportation forced the yarn makers and hosiery businesses to shift to Narayanganj.

Subsequently, Pabna's local hosiery-makers who did not go to Narayanganj faced a raw material supply crunch. Sourcing the yarn from Narayanganj would also lead to a push-up  in production costs, eventually resulting in the slow and gradual death of the Pabna-based hosiery industry after 1971.    

In 1990 and later, the struggling hosiery units started making apparel items with cheap readymade leftovers produced in the garment factories in Dhaka and its adjacent areas.  

Poor and middle income people embraced the cheap fabrics as hawkers sold them on trains on the north-western and south-western rail routes. Subsequently, wholesalers from the northern and southern districts began flocking to Pabna for the apparel items.       

Pabna hosiery industry leader Monir Hossain said there are more than 800 production units in Pabna now, with more than 10,000 workers employed in the sector.

He said items worth at least Tk4 crore used to be exported to India every day through the land ports. Demand for the items usually goes up in winter but exports have now been suspended due to the pandemic. 

Another hosiery entrepreneur, Irad Hossain Ratan, said workers in the sectors are in trouble owing to the pandemic-led business slump. 

Hosiery workers usually get daily wages. If they remain absent or the factory is closed, it means no income for them on that day.   

Jhut trader Mojibur Rahman said the production units and backward linkage industries that supply the raw material and other accessories have also been facing the pandemic blues.  

Top News

pabna / hosiery / Yarn / jhut / readymade garment / readymade garment waste / Hosiery Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie