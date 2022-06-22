WPPF tax will increase the top 10 listed firms’ costs by over Tk200cr

Economy

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 08:49 pm

Related News

WPPF tax will increase the top 10 listed firms’ costs by over Tk200cr

The move to impose a tax on WPPF would have a huge financial impact on businesses that comply with the country’s labour laws, said the speakers

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 08:49 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The ten largest listed firms would face more than Tk200 crore additional tax annually if a budget proposal to make corporate contributions to workers' profit participation fund (WPPF) taxable is finalised, business representatives said at a budget discussion on Wednesday.

Grameenphone, the largest listed company, alone would have to pay around Tk100 crore additional tax, said its Head of Public and Regulatory Affairs Hossain Sadat, while he was speaking as a panellist at the event organised by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

Grameenphone, Walton Hi-Tech Industries, British American Tobacco, Square Pharmaceuticals, Robi, United Power, Renata, Beximco Ltd, LafargeHolcim, and Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd are the top ten listed firms in terms of their market capitalisation, according to EBL Securities.

The move to impose a tax on WPPF would have a huge financial impact on businesses that comply with the country's labour laws, said the speakers. They requested the government to discard the plan.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Representatives of various sectors urged the government not to increase duties on imported products that are not locally produced and have demand in industries.

ICSB Senior Vice President Azizur Rahman chaired and moderated the discussion held at a city hotel. Veteran accountants, former and incumbent government officials having expertise in fiscal, tax, customs, tariff and other policies attended the event as panellists, while a large number of chartered secretaries participated in the event.

ICSB President Muzaffar Ahmed in his concluding remarks said the government's target for bank borrowing might fall short due to the liquidity situation.

ICSB members also requested the government to allow their enrolment as income tax practitioners.

Bangladesh / Top News

WPPF / tax / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

8h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World to face another food crisis?

World to face another food crisis?

2h | Videos
'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

4h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

8h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US