World Bank promises Bangladesh $1.5b in loan for 55 projects

The World Bank has promised a loan of $1.5 billion to Bangladesh for 55 new projects, said Mercy Tembon, World Bank's outgoing country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"In the last 3 years, the World Bank has released about $8 million for Bangladesh. The World Bank has committed to finance $1.5 billion in 55 new projects for Bangladesh," said Mercy Tembon during her farewell meeting at the Ministry of Planning in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital on Monday (22 August).

The outgoing resident representative of the World Bank, Mercy Tembon and Planning Minister Abdul Mannan discussed various aspects of financing in Bangladesh.

Mercy Tembon has been promoted to the post of vice president at World Bank.

"I am impressed with the development of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has continued to develop since the Covid period. Since I will be the vice president of the World Bank Board, I will have a role in every board meeting. I will continue to try my best to do my best, especially if any issue of Bangladesh is raised in the World Bank's board meeting," she said.

The planning minister said that the economy of Bangladesh can turn around from September.

"Several indicators bear that impression. Meanwhile, remittance flows and exports have increased. Like other countries, Bangladesh is also in some crisis due to the global situation. However, the country's economy will be on the path to recovery from next month with the multifaceted initiatives of our government," Planning Minister Abdul Mannan said.

He said that despite the strained relationship with the World Bank, this international organisation is an important partner in the development of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh wants more funding from the organisation for the development of education and rural infrastructure in the future, the minister added.

The minister also hoped that this cooperation will continue from the side of the World Bank.