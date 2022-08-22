World Bank promises Bangladesh $1.5b in loan for 55 projects

Economy

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 01:34 pm

Related News

World Bank promises Bangladesh $1.5b in loan for 55 projects

"I am impressed with the development of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has continued to develop since the Covid period," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank's outgoing country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 01:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The World Bank has promised a loan of $1.5 billion to Bangladesh for 55 new projects, said Mercy Tembon, World Bank's outgoing country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

"In the last 3 years, the World Bank has released about $8 million for Bangladesh. The World Bank has committed to finance $1.5 billion in 55 new projects for Bangladesh," said Mercy Tembon during her farewell meeting at the Ministry of Planning in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital on Monday (22 August).

The outgoing resident representative of the World Bank, Mercy Tembon and Planning Minister Abdul Mannan discussed various aspects of financing in Bangladesh.

Mercy Tembon has been promoted to the post of vice president at World Bank.

"I am impressed with the development of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has continued to develop since the Covid period. Since I will be the vice president of the World Bank Board, I will have a role in every board meeting. I will continue to try my best to do my best, especially if any issue of Bangladesh is raised in the World Bank's board meeting," she said. 

The planning minister said that the economy of Bangladesh can turn around from September.

"Several indicators bear that impression. Meanwhile, remittance flows and exports have increased. Like other countries, Bangladesh is also in some crisis due to the global situation. However, the country's economy will be on the path to recovery from next month with the multifaceted initiatives of our government," Planning Minister Abdul Mannan said. 

He said that despite the strained relationship with the World Bank, this international organisation is an important partner in the development of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh wants more funding from the organisation for the development of education and rural infrastructure in the future, the minister added. 

The minister also hoped that this cooperation will continue from the side of the World Bank.

Bangladesh / Top News

World Bank / Bangladesh / loans / Development projects

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

3h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

3h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

33m | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

33m | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

1h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs