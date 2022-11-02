World Bank loan can’t be misused: livestock minister

Economy

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

World Bank loan can’t be misused: livestock minister

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 07:19 pm
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected

The $500 million taken from the World Bank for the development of the livestock sector is a loan, not a grant, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Wednesday, instructing officials to ensure its proper use.

"We have to repay the loan along with interest with the money coming from all classes of taxpayers from across the country. As a result, utmost care should be taken to ensure that it is not misused," he said at a workshop organised for central and field level livestock officers at the KIB Auditorium in Khamarbari, Dhaka.

The implementation of the Livestock and Dairy Development Project is underway for the development of livestock resources with a loan from the Washington-based multilateral lender.

The minister attached great importance to the proper implementation of the project.

Regarding the field-level officials, he said, "There are complaints against many of them that when someone goes to them for service, they are driven away. Such behaviour cannot be accepted in any way. If necessary, service should be provided even late at night. We have to work with responsibility.

"There are complaints about a lack of proper utilisation of mobile veterinary clinics. Those cannot be left idle," he pointed out.

At the event, Nahid Rashid, secretary to the fisheries and livestock ministry, said the transformation of the livestock sector is essential.

"That is why a Livestock Farmers Field School is being built to train farmers as well as producer groups. There are initiatives for milk processing. A big change will come only through proper implementation," she added.

Md Golam Rabbani, the chief technical coordinator of the Livestock and Dairy Development Project, presented the keynote on many issues of the project at the event, while also highlighting its progress.

He said under the project, 5,500 producer groups based across the value chain have been formed with marginal farmers across the country.

"One Livestock Farmers Field School will be conducted on these producer groups. Through these, the project will provide various assistance, training and technology to the farmers and increase their capacity," he added.

He said separate profiles have been created and accounts opened for each producer group. A signboard, ID card, registration book, minutes registrar, constitution, account book, and savings book have been provided and registration of each group will be done in future under the cooperative department.

At the programme, Amadou Ba, senior agriculture economist and TTL, World Bank, said the global lender is providing this support for the improvement of the productivity of the livestock sector.

Top News

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim / World Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

8h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

10h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

6h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How SRK became King Khan

How SRK became King Khan

54m | Videos
Pigeon market of Cumilla

Pigeon market of Cumilla

1h | Videos
Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

5h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names