World Bank keeps Bangladesh GDP growth unchanged at 5.2% in FY23

Economy

Mohammad Ali
09 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 10:18 pm

Related News

World Bank keeps Bangladesh GDP growth unchanged at 5.2% in FY23

GDP growth is projected to accelerate to 6.2% in FY24, according to World Bank’s flagship report

Mohammad Ali
09 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 10:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The World Bank, in its latest June edition of Global Economic Prospects, has kept Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) growth unchanged at 5.2% in the current fiscal year.

"In Bangladesh, elevated inflation, policy uncertainty, and weakening external demand are expected to slow growth to 5.2% in FY23 from 7.1% in the previous fiscal year," the World Bank said in its flagship report released on Tuesday.

Gains in market share in key export markets are expected to sustain export growth, offsetting the effects of weaker growth in advanced economies, the report said.

"Growth is projected to accelerate to 6.2% in FY24 as inflationary pressures ease, reform implementation accelerates, and transportation and energy infrastructure megaprojects are completed," the report said.

Import restrictions imposed in Bangladesh adversely affected economic activity, and have been relaxed as external imbalances have improved and exchange rate pressures have eased, it said.

Food export bans, however, are expected to remain in place through 2023 despite falling global prices, it added.

According to the Washington-based lender, in Bangladesh, continued import suppression measures and energy shortages have weighed on both industrial production and the services sector. Real household earnings are yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels despite an improvement in employment.

"A policy programme supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — approved in January — aims to pre-emptively address further balance of payments pressures and help unwind import suppression measures," it added.

Risk concerned

While global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging markets and developing economies is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates.

The Washington-based lender expressed concerns that financial sector risks remain elevated in Bangladesh, with high levels of non-performing loans, weak capital buffers, and weak bank governance. Ratios of non-performing loans to total loans are elevated and have recently been rising. 

It also mentioned that weak corporate governance and capital buffers also increase the risk of stress in the financial sector.

Global economy on precarious footing amid high-interest rates

Global growth is projected to decelerate from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.1% in 2023. In emerging markets and developing economies other than China, growth is set to slow to 2.9% this year from 4.1% last year. These forecasts reflect broad-based downgrades.

"The surest way to reduce poverty and spread prosperity is through employment—and slower growth makes job creation a lot harder," said World Bank Group President Ajay Banga. 

"It is important to keep in mind that growth forecasts are not destiny. We have an opportunity to turn the tide but it will take us all working together," Ajay Banga added.

Top News

World Bank / Bangladesh GDP growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

10h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

10h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

5h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

13h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg