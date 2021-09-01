World Bank to help train 10 lakh youths for employment 

Economy

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:36 pm

Related News

World Bank to help train 10 lakh youths for employment 

The project cost will be Tk4,300 crore. Of the money, the World Bank will give Tk2,580 crore in loan with the rest coming from the government exchequer

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:36 pm
World Bank to help train 10 lakh youths for employment 

 

The government is going to create employment opportunities for 10 lakh youths through technical training with financial assistance from the World Bank. 

The Technical Education Board will arrange the training across the country. 

Women, students from polytechnic institutes, those who lost jobs amid Covid-19, and returnee migrants will be brought under the scheme titled "Accelerating and strengthening skills for economic transformation." 

The project cost will be Tk4,300 crore. Of the money, the World Bank will give Tk2,580 crore in loan with the rest coming from the government exchequer. 

Training will be market-oriented so that people can develop skills to become employed. 

Students, graduates and teachers of diploma courses targeting employment will be prioritized. Five lakh youths among them will be eligible for training, 20% of whom will be women. 

Trainees and trainers of short courses from public and private institutes will also be able to sign up for training under the WB-funded initiative. About 2 lakh among them will get the opportunity, of whom 30% will be women.  

Apart from students, 2.20 lakh workers from small and medium enterprises and mid-level managers from priority sectors will be trained, 40% of whom will be female. 

Also, 1.20 lakh informal workers and returnee migrants will gain skills through the training programme. About 30% seats will be reserved for women workers and returnee migrants. 

According to sources at the Planning Commission, the project will be placed before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on 7 September for approval.  

Top News

World Bank / technical training / Youth training / Technical Education Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

4h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

4h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks