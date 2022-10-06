World Bank cuts Bangladesh GDP growth forecast to 6.1% for FY22-23

Economy

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 08:29 pm

Related News

World Bank cuts Bangladesh GDP growth forecast to 6.1% for FY22-23

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 08:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The World Bank has revised down the GDP growth forecast for Bangladesh to 6.1% for the current fiscal year, which is significantly lower than the Asian Development Bank (ADB) set projection of 6.6%.

The global lender lowered its projection by 0.6 percentage points following a 6.7% forecast in April and June this year in the latest South Asia Economic Focus titled "Coping with Shocks: Migration and the Road to Resilience" Thursday (6 October).

However, the global agency raised the projection for Bangladesh to 6.2% for FY23-24.

Previous projection by the World Bank for the next fiscal was 5.4% and now it has increased the growth rate by 0.8 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government set a target to achieve 7.5% GDP growth in the current fiscal year, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the World Bank projection.

According to the World Bank release, higher inflation and rolling electricity blackouts dampen Bangladesh's post Covid recovery in consumption and investment. The lack of reliable high-frequency indicators creates difficulties for policy makers to track economic developments.

The global lender also said, "Higher inflation may dampen private consumption growth, following substantial energy price increases.

"Export growth is expected to slow, as economic conditions in key export markets deteriorate, while rolling blackouts, gas rationing, and rising input costs weigh on manufacturing output."

The World Bank also projected the average growth for the South Asian region to 5.8% this year - a downward revision of 1 percentage point from the forecast made in June. This follows growth of 7.8% in 2021, when most countries were rebounding from the pandemic slump.

"Beset with Sri Lanka's economic crisis, Pakistan's catastrophic floods, a global slowdown, and impacts of the war in Ukraine, South Asia faces an unprecedented combination of shocks on top of the lingering scars of the Covid-19 pandemic. Growth in the region is dampening," says the World Bank in its twice-a-year update, underscoring the need for countries to build resilience.

"Pandemics, sudden swings in global liquidity and commodity prices, and extreme weather disasters were once tail-end risks. But all three have arrived in rapid succession over the past two years and are testing South Asia's economies," said Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for South Asia. "In the face of these shocks, countries need to build stronger fiscal and monetary buffers, and reorient scarce resources towards strengthening resilience to protect their people."  

Inflation in South Asia, caused by elevated global food and energy prices and trade restrictions that worsened food insecurity in the region, is expected to rise to 9.2 percent this year before gradually subsiding. The resulting squeeze on real income is severe, particularly for the region's poor who spend a large share of their income on food.

South Asia's migrant workers, many of whom are employed in the informal sector, were disproportionately affected when restrictions to movement were imposed during COVID-19. However, the later phase of the pandemic has highlighted the crucial role migration can play in facilitating recovery. Survey data from the report suggests that in late 2021 and early 2022, migration flows are associated with movement from areas hit hard by the pandemic to those that were not, thus helping equilibrate demand and supply of labor in the aftermath of the COVID-19 shock.

"Labor mobility across and within countries enables economic development by allowing people to move to locations where they are more productive. It also helps adjust to shocks such as climate events to which South Asia's rural poor are particularly vulnerable," said Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia. "Removing restrictions to labor mobility is vital to the region's resilience and its long-term development."

To this end, the report offers two recommendations. Firstly, cutting the costs migrants face should be high on the policy agenda. Secondly, policymakers can de-risk migration through several means including more flexible visa policies, mechanisms to support migrant workers during shocks, and social protection programs.

Top News

World Bank / GDP forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

7h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

11h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

1d | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

1d | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code