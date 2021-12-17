World Bank announces $93 bln support for poor countries

Economy

UNB
17 December, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 08:36 pm

Related News

World Bank announces $93 bln support for poor countries

The financing package, agreed over a two-day meeting hosted virtually by Japan, is the largest ever mobilised in IDA’s 61-year history

UNB
17 December, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 08:36 pm
World Bank announces $93 bln support for poor countries

The World Bank on Thursday announced a $93 billion replenishment package of the International Development Association (IDA) to help low-income countries respond to the Covid-19 crisis and build a greener, more resilient, and inclusive future.

The financing brings together $23.5 billion of contributions from 48 high- and middle-income countries with financing raised in the capital markets, repayments, and the World Bank's own contributions.

The financing package, agreed over a two-day meeting hosted virtually by Japan, is the largest ever mobilised in IDA's 61-year history, said a press release.

IDA's unique leveraging model enables it to achieve greater value from donor resources – every $1 that donors contribute to IDA is now leveraged into almost $4 of financial support for the poorest countries.

"Today's generous commitment by our partners is a critical step toward supporting poor countries in their efforts to recover from the Covid-19 crisis," said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

"We are grateful for the confidence our partners have in IDA as a non-fragmented and efficient platform to tackle development challenges and improve the lives of millions of people around the world," he said.

The funds will be delivered to the world's 74 poorest countries under the 20th replenishment (IDA20) programme, which focuses on helping countries recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis.

In these countries, the ongoing pandemic is worsening poverty, undermining growth, and jeopardising the prospects of a resilient and inclusive development.

Countries are struggling with falling government revenues; increasing debt vulnerabilities; rising risks to fragility, conflict, and instability; and dropping literacy rates. About a third of IDA countries are facing a looming food crisis.

To help countries build back greener, a substantial portion of these funds go to tackling climate change, with a focus on helping countries to adapt to rising climate impacts and preserve biodiversity.

IDA will also deepen support to countries to better prepare for future crises, including pandemics, financial shocks, and natural hazards. While IDA20 will support countries globally, resources are increasingly benefiting Africa, which will receive about 70 percent of the funding.

With this strong package, IDA will be able to scale up its support in the pandemic and address health challenges, helping 400 million people receive essential health and nutrition resources. The social safety nets programme is also expected to reach as many as 375 million people.

The IDA20 programme has more ambitious policy commitments that will support countries in prioritising investments in human capital, covering issues such as education, health and nutrition, vaccines, safety nets, and support for people with disabilities.

IDA will also increase its ambition in addressing other major development challenges such as gender inequality, job creation, and situations of fragility, conflict and violence, including in the Sahel, the Lake Chad region, and the Horn of Africa.

A continued emphasis on governance and institutions, debt sustainability, and digital infrastructure interventions will help foster economic and social inclusion.

Due to the urgent development needs of IDA countries, the replenishment was advanced by one year.

IDA20 will cover the period of 1 July, 2022, to 30 June, 2025. The IDA20 policy architecture builds on the strong foundation of IDA19, with enhancements to make IDA20 even more ambitious and fit for today's challenges. 

Top News

World Bank / International Development Association (IDA) / Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

5h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

8h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

2h | Videos
US sees fall in terrorist activity in Bangladesh

US sees fall in terrorist activity in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

4h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 