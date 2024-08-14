Work fearlessly to prevent money laundering: Finance adviser to officials

Economy

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 08:25 pm

Related News

Work fearlessly to prevent money laundering: Finance adviser to officials

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 08:25 pm
Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS
Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today (14 August) instructed the officials concerned to be fearless in preventing money laundering and bringing back laundered money.

"There is nothing to be afraid of if they work in the interests of the country and the people by following the laws and regulations," Salehuddin said after a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee on Prevention of Money Laundering at the Secretariat. 

The committee held the meeting after nearly two years. Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur along with senior officers of relevant agencies and departments were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking to reporters, the finance adviser said, "We will find out where and how money had been smuggled. We will work to bring the money back from abroad. 

"In this case, there are issues regarding international relations and laws. These things have been discussed in today's meeting."

Bangladesh / Top News

Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

10h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

5h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

51m | Videos
Business leaders apologize for past actions

Business leaders apologize for past actions

1h | Videos
The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

1h | Videos
Iran Rejects Western Calls to Refrain from Attacking Israel

Iran Rejects Western Calls to Refrain from Attacking Israel

1h | Videos