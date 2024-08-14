Work fearlessly to prevent money laundering: Finance adviser to officials

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today (14 August) instructed the officials concerned to be fearless in preventing money laundering and bringing back laundered money.

"There is nothing to be afraid of if they work in the interests of the country and the people by following the laws and regulations," Salehuddin said after a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee on Prevention of Money Laundering at the Secretariat.

The committee held the meeting after nearly two years. Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur along with senior officers of relevant agencies and departments were present.

Speaking to reporters, the finance adviser said, "We will find out where and how money had been smuggled. We will work to bring the money back from abroad.

"In this case, there are issues regarding international relations and laws. These things have been discussed in today's meeting."