Withdraw supplementary duties on locally manufactured goods: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) has demanded the withdrawal of supplementary duties on locally-manufactured goods to help domestic industries achieve resilience against any feared shock following the country's transition from the LDC status.

"After the LDC graduation, the government cannot protect the domestic industries as they are already in a survival fight. Therefore, initiatives should be taken to strengthen the local industry through tax facilities by 2026," said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at a meeting of its standing committee on taxes at the chamber's office in the capital on Saturday.

"We urge the National Board of Revenue to exempt the industries from supplementary duties," he added.

On exports, the FBCCI president said the positive growth in the past months did not mean an increase in profits. "The export earnings increased due mainly to a hike in raw material prices in the global market."

Jashim Uddin also called for an assessment on whether various automation projects undertaken by the government in revenue management were being implemented properly.

Md Farid Uddin, panel advisor of the FBCCI and a former member of the revenue board, said the much-talked-about Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act 2012 turned into a "sales tax act", thanks to the amendments in 2019.

He recommended a fundamental reform of the law and urged the NBR to become friendlier for businesspeople.

