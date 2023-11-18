Winter tourism in Moulvibazar sees dull start amid blockades

A hilltop restaurant in Moulvibazar's picturesque Sreemangal upazila stands empty as the ongoing political unrest has caused an unprecedented drop in tourist arrivals at the start of winter, typically a peak season for tourism. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Moulvibazar, one of the top tourist hubs of the country, started this year's winter tourism with an unprecedented decrease in tourist arrivals, owing to the persistent political unrest in the country ahead of the national elections.

Consequently, as many as 3,000 people in the district, who are directly dependent on the tourism business for their livelihoods, are hit hard by the lack of tourists at major tourist attractions.

People related to tourism in Moulvibazar said that business is now facing another gloomier period after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shamsul Haque, general secretary of Sreemangal Parjatan Seba Sangstha, told The Business Standard that around 3,000 staff work at around 150 hotels and resorts in the district. In addition, nearly 2,000 people are involved in businesses such as transport and tour guide services.

"But now they are in trouble due to the lack of tourists in the peak season," he added.

Shamsul further said that everyone related to tourism, including new investors, waits for the arrival of winter every year, which is the peak season for business.

"But this time, due to strikes and political unrest, there are no tourists. If the current situation persists, employees will have to be laid off, many people who are running their business establishments with bank loans will also be trapped in debt," he added.

According to a survey by the Sreemangal Upazila administration, 30% of the local economy is dependent on tourism.

The sales of various tourism businesses, including food hotels, have meanwhile decreased by 20-80% owing to the scarcity of tourists at major tourist spots.

Choton Haque, the director of Nirjon Eco Resort, shared with TBS that he, along with his few friends, launched a resort last year and expected to start the business in full swing this season.

"But we stumbled at the beginning of the season. The number of bookings was expected to be 100%, but it is now zero," he said.

Hridoy Shuvo, who started a tourism business in the district nearly two months ago, said, "Everything was going fine. But the political situation has become unstable and our sales have decreased drastically."

He feared that he would have to face losses this month and pay the salaries of the employees from the capital.

"We are disappointed with the losses at the start of the business," said Shuvo.

Director Meghnath Hajra of the Padma Tea House in Sreemangal, said that the tea sales had dropped by at least 50% due to the lack of tourists, who are the main customers of the product.

SK Das, organising secretary of the Sreemangal Parjatan Seba Sangstha, told TBS that if the situation continues like this for a few more days, many will have to lay off their employees, as they did during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He shared that his own resort gets booked at this time every year, but it still remains vacant this season.

In addition, the tour guides in the district are currently passing idle time due to lack of work.

Tapas Pal, general secretary of the Lawachara Tour Guide Association, said that there are 20 members in their organisation, who are now passing idle time due to the absence of tourists during this peak season.

The General Secretary of Sreemangal Parjatak Seba Sangstha, Shamsul Haque expressed hope that once the political unrest settles down and people find it safe to travel, the flow of tourists will pick up again in the district.