Will income tax return submission deadline be extended?

The last date for income tax return submission is on 30 November. If anyone misses the deadline, as per the rules, they would be subject to paying a fine and interest, according to the existing Income-tax Act.

However, last year, the National Board Revenue (NBR) extended the return submission deadline for two months. At present, does the NBR have any plans to extend the time limit this year?

"We haven't considered this matter yet. We will see first how many tax returns are submitted. Due to disruptions caused by the student-led mass movement in July and August – there were hiccups in preparing tax-related documents. The deadline may be extended, but there is no scope to tell in advance," NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan said today (3 November).

Speaking at a press briefing at the NBR conference room on the occasion of announcing Tax Service Month, Abdur Rahman also said, "We will discuss the matter with the policy makers. If they agree then the time might be extended."

The NBR chairman said instead of organising the income tax fair, services for receipt of income tax returns will be provided throughout the month of November in a fair environment as in previous years in all tax zones.

"All other taxpayers in the country are encouraged to file e-returns and income tax online," he said.