Will income tax return submission deadline be extended?

Economy

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 06:57 pm

Related News

Will income tax return submission deadline be extended?

The deadline may be extended, but there is no scope to tell in advance, NBR Chairman

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 06:57 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The last date for income tax return submission is on 30 November. If anyone misses the deadline, as per the rules, they would be subject to paying a fine and interest, according to the existing Income-tax Act.

However, last year, the National Board Revenue (NBR) extended the return submission deadline for two months. At present, does the NBR have any plans to extend the time limit this year? 

"We haven't considered this matter yet. We will see first how many tax returns are submitted. Due to disruptions caused by the student-led mass movement in July and August – there were hiccups in preparing tax-related documents. The deadline may be extended, but there is no scope to tell in advance," NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan said today (3 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking at a press briefing at the NBR conference room on the occasion of announcing Tax Service Month, Abdur Rahman also said, "We will discuss the matter with the policy makers. If they agree then the time might be extended." 

The NBR chairman said instead of organising the income tax fair, services for receipt of income tax returns will be provided throughout the month of November in a fair environment as in previous years in all tax zones.

"All other taxpayers in the country are encouraged to file e-returns and income tax online," he said.

Top News

Income Tax / Tax return / NBR Chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

4h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

22h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

1h | Videos
How is Jamuna Bank performing well?

How is Jamuna Bank performing well?

1h | Videos
India suffers their first whitewash in test at home in 24 years

India suffers their first whitewash in test at home in 24 years

2h | Videos
UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

5h | Videos