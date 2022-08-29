Wholesale onion price at Hili port drops by Tk3 as import grows 

The wholesale price of onions fell by Tk3 per kg as import of the daily essential rose significantly at Hili land port.

On Monday (29 August), importers traded onions at Tk19-Tk20 per kg which was Tk22-Tk23 the day before.

Trader Harun Ur Rashid said importers increased the volume of onion imports amid high demand and fair price of the staple in the domestic market.

He said the quality of the onions imported in the last two days was somewhat poor due to rainfall and bad weather in India. Also, the demand for the staple fell in the domestic market amid hostile weather here which has contributed to the decline in prices amid high supply.

The downturn in the dollar exchange also contributed to the price fall.

Harun said the price of local onions dropped by Tk400-Tk500 per maund which helped dampen the rate for the imported ones.

Hili Land Port Public Relations Officer Sohrab Hossain said the number of cargo trucks carrying onions increased to 20-25 from 15-20 a few days ago.

On Sunday, 730 tonnes of onions were imported through the port in 24 trucks and 919 tonnes were imported in 31 trucks on Saturday.