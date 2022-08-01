Wheat import from India thru Akhaura land port resumes 

Economy

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 07:15 pm

Related News

Wheat import from India thru Akhaura land port resumes 

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

After two months of closure, import of wheat from India resumed through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria. 

A consignment of 1,000 tonnes of wheat arrived Monday (1 August) at the land port.

The importing company, Sharoda Traders, will start unloading the wheat from the port on Tuesday.

Wheat import through Akhaura land port stopped on 30 May after the Indian government banned wheat exports to curb rising domestic prices. 

As a result, over 14,000 tonnes of wheat against old letters of credit (LC) got stuck.

Road and rail connectivity with Tripura was disrupted due to heavy rain and floods in various states of Northeast India. The vehicles carrying wheat could not reach Agartala port due to flood water. 

Tarapada Das, representative of importing company Sharoda Traders, said LCs were opened for importing 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India. Of those, 1,000 tonnes arrived Monday and the rest will arrive by Tuesday.

Akhtar Hossain, owner of C&F agent Adnan Trade International, said that wheat was imported at a price of $355 per tonne. 

"Since the dollar has appreciated against taka, the price of wheat will not decrease much in the market," he added.

Top News

Wheat import / Akhaura land port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road outside the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Winter is coming and Russia is inviting you north of the Wall

1h | Panorama
Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

9h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

9h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

40m | Videos
How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

1h | Videos
Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

3h | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT