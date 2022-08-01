Wheat import from India thru Akhaura land port resumes 

After two months of closure, import of wheat from India resumed through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria.

A consignment of 1,000 tonnes of wheat arrived Monday (1 August) at the land port.

The importing company, Sharoda Traders, will start unloading the wheat from the port on Tuesday.

Wheat import through Akhaura land port stopped on 30 May after the Indian government banned wheat exports to curb rising domestic prices.

As a result, over 14,000 tonnes of wheat against old letters of credit (LC) got stuck.

Road and rail connectivity with Tripura was disrupted due to heavy rain and floods in various states of Northeast India. The vehicles carrying wheat could not reach Agartala port due to flood water.

Tarapada Das, representative of importing company Sharoda Traders, said LCs were opened for importing 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India. Of those, 1,000 tonnes arrived Monday and the rest will arrive by Tuesday.

Akhtar Hossain, owner of C&F agent Adnan Trade International, said that wheat was imported at a price of $355 per tonne.

"Since the dollar has appreciated against taka, the price of wheat will not decrease much in the market," he added.