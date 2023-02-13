Weight limit for 20ft containers raised by 6.48 tonnes at Ctg Port

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has increased the weight limit of goods by 6.48 tonnes handled by 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers.

From 10 February onwards, up to 30.48 tonnes of goods can be carried in a TEUs container, the Office of the Director (Traffic) of CPA said in a circular on 9 February.

"Classification, dimission and ratings of 20ft and 40ft containers with a Maximum Gross Weight of 30,480kgs shall be accepted at the Port of Chattogram," reads the circular.

However, the Chittagong Port Authority will not provide any facility for handling containers above the ISO prescribed weight limits.

In such cases, concerned shipping agent/MLO will make necessary arrangements at their own cost, risk and responsibility and CPA's permission should be sought prior to arrival of such containers.

Earlier, a maximum of 24 tonnes of goods were handled in a TEUs container and a maximum of 30.48 tonnes in a 40-foot equivalent units (FEUs) container.

"After 25 years, Chattogram port issued the circular allowing both 20 and 40 feet containers to carry 30.48 tonnes. The port is following the ISO standard," Abdullah Jahir, chief operating officer (COO) of Saif Maritime Ltd, told The Business Standard.

Importers earlier faced difficulties in transporting scrap products in 20ft containers. Although a 20ft container can carry more than 24 tonnes of scrap goods, shipping lines are not allowed to transport more than that due to the weight limit set by the port authorities, said people related to shipping.

The new decision increasing weight limits for TEUs containers will reduce transportation costs as more goods can be carried in 20ft containers, which will create a positive impact on product prices, said traders.

However, Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif told TBS that the weight limit should be increased more as new additions of gantry cranes at the port have increased capacity for unloading containers.