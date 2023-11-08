We don't want hartals, blockades: Business leaders

Expressing grave concern over the ongoing blockade programme being enforced by the BNP, country's businessmen today said that they do not want such programme which destroys the trade, commerce and country's economy.

Businessmen came up with such observations at the national export trophy distribution ceremony held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday (8 November).

Speaking at the event as special guest, Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said, "We the businessmen don't want hartals and blockades. We want to do business."

He said the business community thinks that the economy of the country could fall under threat due to the ongoing blockade.

"We're being affected for such programmes," he added.

Noting that the cost of transportation of goods has increased due to the ongoing blockade, the chief of the country's apex trade body said, "The transport cost of one truck or van from Dhaka to Chattogram is around Tk 17,000, but due to the ongoing political programmes, this cost has been doubled to Tk32,000. This additional cost is draining out the traders' pockets and hence we are being affected."

Mahbubul Alam said that the FBCCI has already called for shunning the ongoing destructive political programmes by the opposition.

AK Azad, former president of FBCCI, and owner of the country's highest exporting industry, strongly criticised the ongoing political programmes by the opposition such as hartals, blockades and vandalism since these are damaging the economy.

The business community should protest such misdeeds, he said urging the current FBCCI president to unite the businessmen and traders and thus wage a strong protest against such destructive acts by the miscreants.

The FBCCI president said that the businessmen have given a lot to the country over the last 50 years.

He mentioned that if there is a healthy and peaceful environment for doing business in the country, the businessmen will move the country forward.

Following their rally in the capital on 28 October, the BNP, Jamaat and their allies have been enforcing nationwide hartal and blockade programmes.