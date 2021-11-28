We are prioritising economic diplomacy: PM 

TBS Report 
28 November, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 12:00 pm

Bangladesh is intensively working with multiple trade alliances internationally, she said

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government is emphasising economic diplomacy with foreign parties to ensure investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh. 

She also mentioned Bangladesh is intensively working with multiple trade alliances internationally. 

"We are prioritising economic diplomacy. We are working towards the implementation of bilateral and regional priority trade agreements, free trade agreements and economic partnership agreements," she said while inaugurating International Investment Summit 2021 on Sunday morning. 

The prime minister reiterated that Bangladesh currently enjoys Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) status in 38 countries and has Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with 36 countries. 

"Bangladesh is targeting to export IT products worth $5 billion by 2025," she said. 

Sheikh Hasina also noted various government projects being implemented and planned to keep the economic progress ongoing including Delta Plan 2100, Padma bridge and Dhaka metro rail project. 

She further said the government has ensured Public Private Partnership (PPP) by formulating Public Private Partnership Act 2015. 

Currently, 79 PPP projects with $30 billion investment proposals are awaiting implementation, she added. 

The two-day International Investment Summit 2021 began in the city aiming to brand the new Bangladesh among investors from around the world. 

Some 2,574 participants have registered to attend the summit arranged by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka. 

At least 465 foreigners representing their countries or international investment firms joined the event.
 

