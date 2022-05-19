WB to lend $940M to Bangladesh for improving healthcare

The World Bank (WB) has decided to lend $940 million for improving healthcare in Bangladesh, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam.

"The World Bank is happy with our fight against Covid. They have decided to give the loan seeing the successful Covid-19 management of the Bangladesh Government," he told media after Cabinet meeting today.

"The loan will be provided for the development of the health sector," added the cabinet secretary.

He also said that the commerce ministry has been asked to submit a report a report within 2-3 days after assessing the market prices of commodities. "The government will take necessary steps afterwards", he added.