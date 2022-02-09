Wasa proposes 20% hike on water prices

With the issue of poor quality tap water in the mega city unresolved for years, Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has proposed hiking the water price by at least 20% per thousand litres although the law allows it to increase tariff by 5% yearly.

"We have proposed to increase water prices by a minimum of 20% to reduce government subsidy. Presently our production cost is Tk25, while we cater to customers at Tk15.18. No organisation can succeed running on subsidies," Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan told journalists after a meeting on Wednesday (9 February).

At present, the price of every 1000 litres of water for residential connection is Tk15.18; according to Wasa's proposal, if the prices are hiked by 20%, the price will be Tk18.25.

In the case of commercial connections, the price of one thousand litres of water is currently Tk42. According to Wasa's proposal, the price of water in commercial connection will be Tk50.4.

On May 24, 2021, Dhaka Wasa increased water tariffs by 5% without addressing the water crisis in different places in the city at a time when a lingering Covid pandemic affected the people's income.The increased water tariff came into effect on 1 July, 2021.

In the past 13 years till 2021, Dhaka Wasa increased water tariffs for residential use by 181% from Tk 5.75 a unit in 2009 to Tk 15.18 in 2021.

Before this, in February of 2020, Wasa had increased water prices for residential and commercial users. Price was fixed Tk14.46 for each unit (1,000 litres) of water for residential users back then. The price came to be in effect from 1 April, 2020.

Dhaka Wasa can increase the water tariffs yearly by 5% in consultation with the government as per the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act, 1996.

Rajshahi Wasa also increased water price recently - from Tk 2.27 to Tk 6.81 per unit for domestic consumers and from Tk 4.54 to Tk 13.66 per unit for commercial consumers.