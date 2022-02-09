Wasa proposes 20% hike on water prices

Economy

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 03:30 pm

Related News

Wasa proposes 20% hike on water prices

At present, the price of every 1000 litres of water for residential connection is Tk15.18; according to Wasa's proposal, if the prices are hiked by 20%, the price will be Tk18.25

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 03:30 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

With the issue of poor quality tap water in the mega city unresolved for years, Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has proposed hiking the water price by at least 20% per thousand litres although the law allows it to increase tariff by 5% yearly. 

"We have proposed to increase water prices by a minimum of 20% to reduce government subsidy. Presently our production cost is Tk25, while we cater to customers at Tk15.18. No organisation can succeed running on subsidies," Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan told journalists after a meeting on Wednesday (9 February). 

At present, the price of every 1000 litres of water for residential connection is Tk15.18; according to Wasa's proposal, if the prices are hiked by 20%, the price will be Tk18.25.

In the case of commercial connections, the price of one thousand litres of water is currently Tk42. According to Wasa's proposal, the price of water in commercial connection will be Tk50.4.

On May 24, 2021, Dhaka Wasa increased water tariffs by 5% without addressing the water crisis in different places in the city at a time when a lingering Covid pandemic affected the people's income.The increased water tariff came into effect on 1 July, 2021.

In the past 13 years till 2021, Dhaka Wasa increased water tariffs for residential use by 181% from Tk 5.75 a unit in 2009 to Tk 15.18 in 2021.

Before this, in February of 2020, Wasa had increased water prices for residential and commercial users. Price was fixed Tk14.46 for each unit (1,000 litres) of water for residential users back then. The price came to be in effect from 1 April, 2020.

Dhaka Wasa can increase the water tariffs yearly by 5% in consultation with the government as per the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act, 1996.

Rajshahi Wasa also increased water price recently - from Tk 2.27 to Tk 6.81 per unit for domestic consumers and from Tk 4.54 to Tk 13.66 per unit for commercial consumers.

Bangladesh / Top News

WASA / Water Bill / Water

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Seychelles has beautiful resorts and lodges, which offer panoramic views of a blue seas and sparkling white sand. Photo: Collected

Seychelles: From the perspective of a non-honeymooner

3h | Explorer
Consumers may find the digital rupee to be a safer alternative to bank deposits. Photo: Bloomberg

The digital rupee needs more thought, less haste

48m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘In no other country are hospitals and diagnostic centres separate entities’

2h | Panorama
Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

22h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

22h | Videos
Chrome is changing its logo

Chrome is changing its logo

22h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 