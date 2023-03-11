Wahiduddin Mahmud calls for tax rebates for institutional zakat donors

If tax rebates are offered to institutional zakat (charity or alms) donors then more people will be motivated to donate zakat, said Prof Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud, the chairman of the Economic Research Group.

"Zakat could be a very viable source to finance social safety-net programmes for the poor and the needy and we must consider it in our policymaking," the eminent economist said while inaugurating the Zakat Fair at Aloki Community Centre in the capital's Tejgaon link road area on Saturday morning.

Centre for Zakat Management (CZM) organised the two-day fair for the 11th time with the theme of 'Making a Difference with Zakat'.

The objectives of the fair are to motivate people to give their zakat in an organised manner, clarify various issues regarding zakat and share experiences of various organisations working with zakat funds for poverty alleviation.

The fair will be open for all until 7 pm on Sunday. Visitors will have the opportunity of zakat consultation and calculation service at the fair.

Besides, there are stalls of various zakat-based organisations, book publishers, and Islamic financial institutions at the fair.

Former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Dr Muhmmad Abdul Mazid presented the keynote paper at the inaugural seminar chaired by Chairman of CZM Niaz Rahim.

CEO of CZM Mohammad Ayub Miah, Trustee Secretary of AK Khan Foundation Salahuddin Kasem Khan, former secretaries AMM Nasiruddin and Arastoo Khan, Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh M Asaduzzaman, Dhaka University Professor M Muzahidul Islam, Sobhanbag Jame Masjid Khatib Maulana Shah Mohammad Waliullah, among others, attended the seminar as special guests.

Apart from the inaugural seminar, another exclusive seminar and QA session for women titled "Role of women in Establishing Salat and Zakat" was held in the afternoon.

On the second day, a seminar titled "Role of Imams/Khatibs in Institutional Management of Zakat" will be organised in the morning and a roundtable discussion titled "Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Integrating Zakat and CSR Fund" will be organised in the afternoon.

Former secretary Arastoo Khan will moderate the roundtable discussion while former governor of the Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed will attend the discussion as the chief guest. Besides, eminent economists, development practitioners, educationists, and shariah scholars are expected to join the discussion.

The fair is being sponsored by EXIM Bank, Rahimafrooz, Kohinoor Chemicals, Rahim Steel and other renowned corporates. Bangla Vision, The Financial Express and The Daily Jugantor are the media partners of the event.