Virtual fair to showcase Bangladeshi products from 18 October

A seven-day virtual fair will be held from 18 October aiming to find new buyers for local exporters by liaising with potential foreign buyers.

Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, product exhibitions and international trade fairs of different countries are closed. In such situation, online fairs are being organised to showcase Bangladeshi products and services to foreign buyers.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) will organise the fair titled "Sourcing Bangladesh 2021-Virtual Edition".

According to EPB sources, the companies participating in the virtual exhibition will showcase their products, present audio-visual and digital brochures, as well as host virtual B2B meetings and webinars.

The exhibition website will also have a buyer-seller database.