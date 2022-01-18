VAT registration by traders in Cumilla frustrating: VAT intelligence 

Economy

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:07 pm

VAT registration by traders in Cumilla frustrating: VAT intelligence 

None of the shops in the two Cumilla markets got registration, thus evading VAT for years

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:07 pm
VAT registration by traders in Cumilla frustrating: VAT intelligence 

A VAT intelligence team found a frustrating picture of VAT registration and VAT payment by traders and businesses in Cumilla during a raid there on Monday.  

None of the shops in the two Cumilla markets got registration, thus evading VAT for years, a team of VAT intelligence found.

The two markets are--- Planet SR Market at Kandirpar and Mainamati Super Market in front of the Cumilla Cantonment. 

The intelligence team has requested the VAT commissionerate to take legal action against all the shops which have not taken VAT registration.

It was found at the Planet SR Market that there are 80 shops of which 56 were open during the visit. The intelligence team found no VAT registration although the market started operation on 16 December of 2020.

On the other hand, in the Mainamati market on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway which has been operating for a long time, there are 120 shops of which 64 were open during the raid. None of those open shops had VAT registration.

The raid was conducted by Munawar Mursalin and Alamgir Hossain, deputy directors of Cumilla VAT intelligence.     

The intelligence team raided Matribhandar at Kandirpar of Cumilla when they saw a huge number of customers at the sweetmeat shop but they give Chalans for only 20-22 sales. The VAT intelligence official observed the sales in Matribhandar from 11 AM till 7 PM. The shop was forced to give 318 Chalans in a single day in the presence of the intelligence.

Besides, the team raided the Cumilla branch of Bonoful and Co and Kiswan Snacks. The intelligence team seized the VAT-related documents from them based on which cases will be filed.

