VAT exemption of lift manufacturing extended till 2025

Local elevator manufacturing gets a boost as the government has extended value added tax (VAT) exemption on local production of lifts, production of capital machineries, and elevator parts for three more years until 2025.

The Internal Resource Division (IRD) under the Ministry of Finance issued a statutory regulatory order (SRO) in this regard.

The waiver will come into effect from April next.

The VAT exemption first came to light in May 2020 to encourage the local elevator manufacturers.

However, sources informed TBS that the expected growth did not take place in the sector despite the waiver.

Only one company can avail this opportunity as Walton Group remains the sole flag bearer of the country in manufacturing lifts – flagging off the country's first lift manufacturing plant in March 2020.

According to available data, Bangladesh needs more than 5,000 units of lifts every year and most of them are imported from China.

The market size is not less than Tk1,200 crore and it is growing at about 20% per year propelled by fast-growing cities.