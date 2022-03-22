VAT exemption for elevator manufacturers extended till 2025

Economy

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

VAT exemption for elevator manufacturers extended till 2025

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:27 pm
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected

The government has extended the value-added tax (VAT) exemption facility for elevator manufacturing companies by three years until June 2025.

The extension comes two years after the facility was first introduced by the government in a bid to expedite local elevator manufacturing industries by waiving VAT on the production of local capital machinery and elevator parts.

The Internal resource division (IRD) under the finance ministry issued a statutory regulatory order (SRO) in this regard, which will come into effect from next April.

According to the SRO, local elevator manufacturers will enjoy waivers on VAT, advance tax, supplementary and other duties.     

Meanwhile, industry insiders said the VAT exemption facility is yet to produce the expected level of success in homegrown elevator manufacturing due to a lack of companies in the sector. Currently, the Walton group is the only elevator manufacturer in the country while a few companies are involved with assembling elevator parts. 

Bangladesh needs more than 5,000 units of lifts every year and most of them are imported from China. The market, worth around Tk1,200 crore, is growing at about 20% per year propelled by fast-growing cities.

Top News

vat / Lift Manufacturing / VAT exemption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

8h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

9h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

10h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

3h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

3h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

3h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions