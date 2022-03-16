VAT on edible oil import reduced to 5%

Economy

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 07:17 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The government has reduced the VAT on edible oil imports from 15% to 5% to curb the high price.

According to a circular of the Internal Resource Department under the Finance Ministry issued Wednesday (16 March),  VAT has been reduced on the imports of refined soybean oil, unrefined soybean oil, unrefined palm oil and refined palm oil. 

The reduced VAT amount will be applicable till 30 June this year, read the circular signed by Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim. 

On Thursday (10 March), Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced that 15% value-added tax (VAT) on edible oil production and 5% at the consumer level would be withdrawn.

Earlier, the NBR said that is considering withdrawing the VAT on the import of edible oils to restrain soaring prices in the country.

As prices continue to soar in the last two months, demand for VAT exemption was reiterated from various quarters.

