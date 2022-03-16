VAT on cooking oil imports cut to 5%

Economy

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 10:31 pm

Related News

VAT on cooking oil imports cut to 5%

The reduced VAT amount will be applicable till 30 June this year

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 10:31 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday cut the much-talked-about value-added tax (VAT) on edible oil at import level to 5% from 15%, but the question is how much relief the end consumers would enjoy for the waiver.

Earlier, the government withdrew the VAT at other levels – production and supply – which suppliers termed a "futile attempt" to substantially reduce edible oil prices in the market as value-addition of the essential item at those levels and subsequent VAT was very little. 

Showing data-based evidence, officials of two leading edible oil supplying companies in the country then categorically said a cut in VAT at the import level would substantially reduce the prices. 

Echoing them, all the suppliers urged the government to decrease the import-level VAT, and the NBR within a short time did so. Now, there is no VAT on edible oil at production and supply levels except 5% on import.

The Business Standard tried to talk to the officials of the leading suppliers to learn about the reflection of their projections in the market after their demand was fulfilled, but this time they did not even receive phone calls despite several attempts till filing the report. 

One of the officials earlier said, as of the then booking prices, the total VAT on edible oil was approximately Tk28 per litre. However, the new waiver reduced the VAT to about Tk6 a litre, according to the NBR, which means consumers are supposed to have a relief of Tk22. 

Besides, a change in global edible oil markets would change the VAT amount and edible oil prices further.

Meanwhile, consumers called for ensuring their benefits of the VAT waiver and urged the commerce ministry to take a strict stance against any kind of irregularity in the edible oil market.  

"We see when a cause of price hike comes, businesspeople raise the price without any delay, but they do not do so in case of reducing the price," a Fazlee Shamim Ehsan told The Business Standard. 

"We want rationality and justice in commodities markets," he added.

Top News

edible oil / vat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

7h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

10h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

11h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

Exceptional first lady Olena Zelenska

1h | Videos
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary on Tuesday

1h | Videos
Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

Nobody knows when the shishu park will open

1h | Videos
Who is sniper Wali?

Who is sniper Wali?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years