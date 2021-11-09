VAT booths accessible at 15 Ctg market places for range of services

Economy

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 09:48 pm

Related News

VAT booths accessible at 15 Ctg market places for range of services

VAT booths to popularise EFDs (Electronic Fiscal Devices) among taxpayers and to provide all necessary services, including facilities for online VAT registration and VAT return filing. 

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 09:48 pm
The concept of Value Added Tax (VAT) emerged in Europe in the 1920s. TBS Illustration
The concept of Value Added Tax (VAT) emerged in Europe in the 1920s. TBS Illustration

The Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate is going to set up VAT booths in 15 markets on 10 and 11 November to provide VAT related services to taxpayers.

Comprising of VAT officers and representatives of Dokan Malik Samity, the booths are being set up in areas covered by the 6 divisional VAT offices of the Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, informed the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate in a press statement on Tuesday.

The booths aim to provide all necessary services to taxpayers and make the services accessible to traders from their trading premises, including popularising EFDs (Electronic Fiscal Device) in the targeted areas and providing facilities for online VAT registration and the filing of VAT returns.

The booths are being set up at New Market (Bipani Bitan), Riazuddin Bazar, Bali Arcade, Singapore Bangkok Market, VIP Market and Teribazar under Customs, Excise and VAT Agrabad division; UNESCO City Center, Concord Khulshi Town Center, Sanmar Ocean City, Finley Square and Chattogram Shopping Complex under the Chattala division; and Bara Bazar, bus terminal, Kerani Haat, and Chakaria under Cox's Bazar division.

At the same time, Chandgaon, Patiya, Khagrachari, Rangamati, and the Bandarban VAT divisions will provide VAT related services from the help desks of their respective VAT departments. Services will remain active from 11am to 6pm at the booths.

Akbar Hossain, Commissioner of the Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, urged traders to visit their nearest booths, submit their tax returns, and also avail other necessary services.

VAT booths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat