VAT booths accessible at 15 Ctg market places for range of services

The Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate is going to set up VAT booths in 15 markets on 10 and 11 November to provide VAT related services to taxpayers.

Comprising of VAT officers and representatives of Dokan Malik Samity, the booths are being set up in areas covered by the 6 divisional VAT offices of the Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, informed the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate in a press statement on Tuesday.

The booths aim to provide all necessary services to taxpayers and make the services accessible to traders from their trading premises, including popularising EFDs (Electronic Fiscal Device) in the targeted areas and providing facilities for online VAT registration and the filing of VAT returns.

The booths are being set up at New Market (Bipani Bitan), Riazuddin Bazar, Bali Arcade, Singapore Bangkok Market, VIP Market and Teribazar under Customs, Excise and VAT Agrabad division; UNESCO City Center, Concord Khulshi Town Center, Sanmar Ocean City, Finley Square and Chattogram Shopping Complex under the Chattala division; and Bara Bazar, bus terminal, Kerani Haat, and Chakaria under Cox's Bazar division.

At the same time, Chandgaon, Patiya, Khagrachari, Rangamati, and the Bandarban VAT divisions will provide VAT related services from the help desks of their respective VAT departments. Services will remain active from 11am to 6pm at the booths.

Akbar Hossain, Commissioner of the Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, urged traders to visit their nearest booths, submit their tax returns, and also avail other necessary services.