Used drums business changes fate of Brahmanbaria villagers

A worker fixes a drum in Brahmanbaria. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Highlights

20,000 drums are sold monthly whose market price Tk3 crore

Vendors sell the drums across the country

More than 300 people become employed in used drum business

The business of used iron drums is changing the economy and fortunes of many people of two villages in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila, with around Tk1 crore of net earnings a month.

Traders in Nabipur and Darilapang villages, on the bank of Titas, buy empty drums of oil and bitumen for Tk750 to 850 each from Sowari Ghat of Dhaka. Then they spend another Tk100 per drum to make those sellable.

The traders sell each of the drums for Tk1,400 to 1,500. About 20,000 drums are sold every month from Nabipur and Darilapang, worth about Tk3 crore. The profit of the traders is Tk400 to 500 per drum. Thus, their net earnings stand around Tk1 crore in a month.

The business has provided employment to more than 300 people in two villages. Earlier, these people had hardship due to poverty and river erosion.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay

The business will be further expanded if the traders get the necessary financial assistance, the people concerned have said.

Sources said Suruj Mia, a resident of Nabipur village in Nabinagar Upazila, was the pioneer here to start the drum selling business about 30 years ago. Then the business gradually expanded to the two villages.

There are a total of 24 big traders and 20-25 small traders in the two villages.

Drums are mainly sold during rice harvest in Chaitra and Baishakh (mid-March- mid May) to store various products including paddy, rice and wheat.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay

After buying the drums from Sowari Ghat, some of those need to be repaired. Lid has to be added to each drum. The drums are then washed and painted.

The traders along with some workers then take these drums to different parts of the country – including Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sylhet and Sunamganj by boat. The workers then sell those to villages.

The traders of the two villages have 24 large boats and four small boats. Larger ones have the capacity to carry 400 drums and smaller ones 100 drums.

Mohammad Shanti Mia, a resident of Nabipur village, who has been repairing drums for 15-16 years, said he repaired about 10 to 12 drums every day and attached lids.

Another worker, Shahabuddin, said the business has created jobs for many. Workers get Tk60 per drum for repairing.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay

The traders in the business have demanded bank loans on easy terms.

Mohammad Rubel, a drum trader from Darilapang village, said, "We have to invest Tk3 to 3.5 lakh more in each boat. About 20,000 used drums are sold every month from two villages."

"If we are given bank loans on easy terms, the drum business will expand even more," he said.

Nabinagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ekramul Siddique said, "If the traders apply for assistance, we will see if anything can be done."