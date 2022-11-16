Usance period on raw material imports extended again

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday extended the usance period for the imports of industrial raw materials, agricultural machinery and chemical fertilisers under supplier's or buyer's credit.

Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the central bank issued a circular announcing the usance period extension to 360 days from the existing 180 days for imports of industrial raw materials.

This includes back-to-back imports, imports of agricultural instruments, and chemical fertilisers under supplier's/buyer's credit.

Such relaxation will continue until 30 June 2023, according to the notification.

The extended usance period will not be applicable for imports under EDF loans, it added

A usance or a deferred letter of credit (LC) means that even after buyers have received goods or services, they get a grace period to make the payment to banks or other lenders.

Earlier on 20 July, 2022, The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed its foreign exchange regulations, allowing banks to extend the usance period for the import of industrial raw materials.