Usance period on raw material imports extended again

Economy

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

Usance period on raw material imports extended again

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 07:47 pm
Usance period on raw material imports extended again

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday extended the usance period for the imports of industrial raw materials, agricultural machinery and chemical fertilisers under supplier's or buyer's credit.

Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the central bank issued a circular announcing the usance period extension to 360 days from the existing 180 days for imports of industrial raw materials.

This includes back-to-back imports, imports of agricultural instruments, and chemical fertilisers under supplier's/buyer's credit. 

Such relaxation will continue until 30 June 2023, according to the notification.

The extended usance period will not be applicable for imports under EDF loans, it added

A usance or a deferred letter of credit (LC) means that even after buyers have received goods or services, they get a grace period to make the payment to banks or other lenders.

Earlier on 20 July, 2022, The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed its foreign exchange regulations, allowing banks to extend the usance period for the import of industrial raw materials.

Top News

Usance period / raw material import / Import / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

9m | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

9m | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday